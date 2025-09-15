Let’s all come together to win 2026 polls: Sengottaiyan

Senior ADMK leader Sengottaiyan has called on everyone to unite behind the ADMK party. He wants the party to win the 2026 state election.

Sengottaiyan has asked those who left AIADMK on 5 September to come back. He had given them ten days to rejoin. Otherwise, he said he and his supporters will bring those who are still away back into the party.

His demand caused big reactions inside the party. Sengottaiyan wasxremoved from his party post. District leaders who supported him lost their party posts. The issue became a major debate in the party.

On Anna’s birthday at Erode party office, Sengottaiyan paid respect to Anna by laying a garland on his statue. Then he gave an interview. He said ADMK should grow in power again. He talked about M.G.R’s dream and how Jayalalithaa built the party.

Sengottaiyan said people have welcomed his call. Many party workers and common people support the idea. He wants the party to work as one and win strongly in 2026.

When reporters asked about his ten-day warning and his meeting in Delhi with central leaders, Sengottaiyan did not give detailed answers. He smiled and walked away.