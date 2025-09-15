EPS on a crucial visit to Delhi tomorrow

Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing new tremors as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) travels to Delhi tomorrow a time of internal revolt and alliance confusion.

Senior AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan recently issued a 10-day ultimatum to EPS. He asked him to bring back supporters of O. Panneerselvam, V.K. Sasikala, and T.T.V. Dhinakaran into the party. Sengottaiyan argued that unity is key for the party’s survival. In response, EPS moved against him, showing that he would not tolerate open defiance.

EPS’s Delhi visit is seen as politically significant. He is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The AIADMK is officially part of the BJP-led NDA, but its internal disputes and unclear alliance terms are raising questions.

Rebel leaders have taken a tough stand. T.T.V. Dhinakaran has openly rejected EPS as a chief ministerial candidate. Sasikala and OPS supporters also remain outside the AIADMK fold. Reports suggest that Sengottaiyan himself may have met BJP leaders in Delhi, adding to the drama.

The stakes are high. EPS wants to prove that he is in full control of the AIADMK. A strong show of support from Delhi could strengthen his leadership. But if the rebels continue to resist, the opposition vote may split, helping the ruling DMK in the 2026 elections.

The BJP, meanwhile, will watch closely. For the NDA, AIADMK’s stability is important for any serious challenge to the DMK. EPS must show that he can manage both his party and the alliance.

For now, Tamil Nadu politics is in suspense. EPS’s Delhi trip may decide whether the AIADMK stands united or continues to fight within itself.