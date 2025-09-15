Vijay praises Anna as leader who worked for people

Actor-political leader Vijay paid tribute to Perarignar Anna on his 117th birthday. He praised Anna as a true leader who worked for the people without letting his family control politics.

In a post on X, Vijay said Anna stood for state rights. He added that Anna brought the policy of two-language education to Tamil Nadu. He also said Anna changed the name of the state to “Tamil Nadu” legally.

Vijay noted Anna believed in social justice. He said Anna introduced self-respect marriages by law.

Vijay called Anna a “political leader without family dominance.” He said Anna worked truthfully and did not mislead people.

Vijay asked people to follow Anna’s political method “Go to the people.” He expressed confidence that, as in the 1967 election, the people will again bring change with their support.