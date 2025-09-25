Rajinikanth confirms Jailer 2 release date

Rajinikanth has confirmed that Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will release on June 12, 2026. Rajinikanth has confirmed that Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will release on June 12, 2026.

The team recently completed a big action schedule in Kerala. After wrapping up, Rajinikanth returned to Chennai and shared the news about the release date.

The superstar will once again play “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, his popular role from the first film.

The sequel is expected to be a grand entertainer with large-scale action and surprise cameos, making it one of the most awaited Tamil films of 2026.