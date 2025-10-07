I don’t regret it, says lawyer suspended for CJI attack

Senior Supreme Court advocate Rakesh Kishore, 71, remains unapologetic after attempting to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during court proceedings on October 6, 2025.

Following the incident, Kishore was suspended by the Bar Council of India, which condemned the act as a “blot on the legal fraternity.”

In an interview with India Today TV, Kishore explained his actions, stating that he was not under the influence of alcohol and had “no regret” for his behavior. He criticized CJI Gavai for allegedly mocking a public interest litigation (PIL) filed on September 16, suggesting that the court’s response was dismissive. Kishore also expressed frustration over the Supreme Court’s handling of matters related to Sanatan Dharma, implying bias in the judiciary’s approach.

During the courtroom incident, Kishore reportedly walked up to the dais and attempted to remove his shoe with the apparent intention of throwing it at CJI Gavai. Security personnel intervened swiftly, preventing the act. Despite the disruption, CJI Gavai maintained composure, instructing court staff and security to “just ignore it” and allowing the 71-year-old lawyer to leave with a warning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, stating that it “angered every Indian” and had “no place in our society.” He praised CJI Gavai for his calm demeanor during the incident, highlighting the Chief Justice’s commitment to justice and constitutional values.

The Bar Council of India has initiated an inquiry into the incident, and further disciplinary actions against Advocate Rakesh Kishore are anticipated. The legal community continues to express concern over the unprecedented breach of courtroom decorum.