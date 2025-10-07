Premalatha Vijayakanth’s mother Amsaveni passes away

Amsaveni, the mother of DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and party treasurer L.K. Sudhish, passed away today (October 7, 2025) at the age of 83.

She had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related health issues and breathed her last around 7:30 AM.

In light of her passing, Premalatha Vijayakanth and L.K. Sudhish, who were scheduled to attend a party meeting with booth-level workers in Erode district, have canceled their trip and are returning to Chennai. Amsaveni’s mortal remains have been placed at Sudhish’s residence in Saligramam for public homage.

The final rites are scheduled for tomorrow (October 8) at 1 PM at her residence in Virugambakkam, followed by cremation at the AVM crematorium in Vadapalani.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed his condolences over the loss. Political leaders from various parties have also extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.