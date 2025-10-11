S Railway announces special trains for Deepavali

To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the Deepavali festival, Southern Railway has announced the operation of several special trains across Tamil Nadu.

These services aim to ease travel for passengers heading to various destinations for the festivities.

Among the special services, Train No. 06156, the Tirunelveli–Chengalpattu Bi-Weekly Superfast Special, will depart from Tirunelveli at 4:00 am on October 21 and 22, reaching Chengalpattu at 1:15 pm on the same day. The return train, No. 06155, will leave Chengalpattu at 3:00 pm on the same dates and arrive in Tirunelveli at 11:55 pm. These trains will have stoppages at Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirapalli, and Villupuram. The coach composition includes two AC three-tier coaches, one AC chair car, 12 sitting chair cars, four general second-class coaches, and two second-class coaches for disabled passengers.

Additionally, Train No. 06255, the KSR Bengaluru–Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express Special, will operate on October 18, 21, and 25. It will depart from Bengaluru at 8:05 am and arrive at Chennai Central at 2:45 pm. The return service, Train No. 06256, will leave Chennai Central at 4:30 pm and reach Bengaluru at 10:45 pm. These trains will have various classes of coaches, including AC two-tier, AC three-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches. The train will halt at stations like Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai.

For passengers traveling between Chennai and Mangaluru, Train No. 06001 will depart from Chennai Central at 12:15 pm on October 20, reaching Mangaluru Central at 8:00 am the next day. The return service, Train No. 06002, will leave Mangaluru Central at 4:35 pm on October 21 and arrive in Chennai at 10:15 am the following day. These trains will have stoppages at stations including Tiruppur, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, and Arakkonam.