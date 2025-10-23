‘Dude resonated with audience for its bold theme’

Mythri Movie Makers’ Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, has turned out to be a commercial blockbuster following its Diwali release. To celebrate the film’s success across Tamil and Telugu markets, the team hosted a Thanksgiving meet, expressing their gratitude to the audience and the media for their unstinting support. Mythri Movie Makers’ Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, has turned out to be a commercial blockbuster following its Diwali release. To celebrate the film’s success across Tamil and Telugu markets, the team hosted a Thanksgiving meet, expressing their gratitude to the audience and the media for their unstinting support.

Producers Ravi and Naveen of Mythri Movie Makers said they were thrilled with the reception the film has been receiving globally, lauding director Keerthiswaran for delivering a timely and socially relevant message through engaging storytelling.

The technical crew, including editor Bharat Vikraman and cinematographer Niketh Bommireddy, acknowledged the overwhelming response and praised the cast for their dedication.

Rising actresses Aishwarya Varma and Hridhu Haroon shared emotional moments from the journey, recalling how the film gave them a meaningful space to grow as performers.

Senior actors Sarath Kumar and Rohini expressed happiness at being part of a film that sparked constructive social conversations, especially regarding women’s right to choose their life partner. Keerthiswaran credited the cast — particularly Pradeep, who he said carried the film’s strongest emotional beats — and thanked Mythri Movie Makers for backing his vision. Leading lady Mamitha Baiju, who marked her first Tamil success meet, conveyed heartfelt thanks to the audience for embracing her performance.

Pradeep Ranganathan extended gratitude to the cast, crew and viewers worldwide, noting that Dude has resonated with audiences across regions for its bold yet compassionate stance against honour-based violence.