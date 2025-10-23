Vetrimaaran Lauds First Look of Mellisai

Acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, known for championing meaningful and content-driven cinema, has extended his appreciation to the upcoming poetic family drama Mellisai. The film, written and directed by Dhirav and produced by Hashtag FDFS Productions, recently unveiled its first look poster, which drew admiration from the National Award-winning director. Acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, known for championing meaningful and content-driven cinema, has extended his appreciation to the upcoming poetic family drama Mellisai. The film, written and directed by Dhirav and produced by Hashtag FDFS Productions, recently unveiled its first look poster, which drew admiration from the National Award-winning director.

After viewing the poster, Vetrimaaran praised the aesthetic clarity and emotional depth it conveys, remarking, “Seeing the first look, I felt Kishore appears remarkably youthful. The tagline ‘The universe seeks for Love’ perfectly captures the essence of the film. My heartfelt congratulations to the Mellisai team.” His acknowledgement has come as a morale booster for the cast and crew, who expressed heartfelt thanks for his encouraging gesture.

Mellisai gently explores the tender and enduring bond between a father and daughter, portrayed by Kishore Kumar and newcomer Dhananya. Subatra Robert plays the female lead opposite Kishore. Structured across two parallel timelines, the narrative blends themes of love, ambition, failure, and redemption with poetic finesse. The project also features a strong supporting cast including George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, Jaswant Manikandan, Proaktiv Prabakar and Kannan Bharathi.

Following the success of Veppam Kulir Mazhai, Hashtag FDFS Productions is once again backing a story rooted in emotional truth and resonance.