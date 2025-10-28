Vijay criticises DMK govt for neglecting farmers

TVK leader Vijay has issued a strong indictment against the ruling DMK government, accusing it of neglecting poor farmers during the ongoing northeast monsoon season in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay highlighted the painful reality faced by farmers who see their hard-grown paddy crops ruined due to continuous rains, lamenting the government’s failure to protect the agricultural produce. He questioned the DMK administration led by Chief Minister Stalin, asking why it has been unable or unwilling to promptly purchase crops at the right time, leading to significant losses for the farmers as their paddy gets soaked and spoiled in the rain.

He emphasized that agriculture, being the livelihood of poor farmers who have depended on this profession for generations, requires full protection from the government. Vijay expressed that the government must take effective steps to ensure the crops are bought immediately after harvest and safeguarded from damage caused by ongoing rains every year.

Vijay ridiculed the DMK regime for allowing the fruits of farmers’ labor to be wasted season after season with no adequate measures in place for storing and protecting grains like paddy from rain damage. He questioned what actions have been taken to prevent crop submersion, ensure proper water drainage from fields, and provide sufficient storage facilities to keep harvested grains safe.

The TVK leader warned that the northeast monsoon is still ongoing and urged the state government to immediately halt any practices that harm farmers’ livelihoods. He called for urgent and practical measures to prevent further damage to paddy and other crops and pressed the government to focus on genuine preventive steps rather than mere publicity.

Vijay concluded by asserting that due to the failure of the DMK government to protect farmers and their produce, public discontent is rising, and there is a growing resolve among the people to send the “anti-people” DMK rulers home.