Seeman blames Vijay as main cause of Karur incident

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has publicly held Tamilaga Vetrikazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay primarily responsible for the tragic crowd crush incident in Karur district that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Speaking to reporters in Nellai, Seeman pointed out that the political rally was originally scheduled in Salem district but was suddenly shifted to Namakkal and Karur, which he believes directly led to large gatherings and ultimately the catastrophic incident. He said, “The main reason for the Karur incident is Vijay. The crowd gathered because of his visit, and the accident happened.”

Seeman further noted that legal actions should be taken against Vijay himself, but instead, cases have been filed against the Karur district secretary and TVK general secretary, Bussy Anand. He questioned why the TVK leaders are seeking anticipatory bail if they are confident of their innocence.He criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) involvement, suggesting it is a political maneuver that avoids naming Vijay directly and that the BJP-supported alliance is influencing the investigations.

According to Seeman, Vijay faces legal challenges for refusing to ally politically, implying that the CBI case is part of this broader political dynamic.

On another note, Seeman rejected claims that director Mari Selvaraj incites caste hostility through his statements, labeling such accusations as signs of their inability to debate on facts. He also made comments on geopolitical issues related to the Indian Ocean, emphasizing Tamil Nadu’s territorial rights.When asked about the possibility of early state assembly elections, Seeman expressed a wait-and-watch approach, stating, “If elections come early, it could bring some changes.”

Regarding DMK’s claim of winning 200 seats in the upcoming polls, he responded that six more months remain to see what unfolds.