Vice President CPR receives grand welcome in Kovai

Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, made his first official visit to Tamil Nadu since assuming office, arriving in Coimbatore today.

The visit marks a significant milestone as the senior constitutional dignitary returns to his home state for a three-day tour covering Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Madurai.

Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm and enthusiastic reception at Coimbatore International Airport by senior BJP leaders, district officials, and a large gathering of BJP cadres and local residents.

Following his arrival by a special flight at 9:40 a.m., he proceeded to the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex to receive a felicitation from the Coimbatore Citizens Forum.At 2:30 p.m., the Vice President paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Coimbatore Corporation premises. Later, he participated in the centenary celebrations of spiritual leader Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar at Perur Mutt, a revered cultural event.

Radhakrishnan traveled by road to Tirupur, where he paid floral tributes to the statues of freedom fighter Kumaran and Mahatma Gandhi.

The Vice President’s visit received heightened security measures with nearly 1,900 police personnel deployed in Coimbatore alone.

Authorities prohibited drone flights over the city during his stay and imposed traffic diversions in Tirupur to manage vehicular flow smoothly. These arrangements included heavy vehicle rerouting through specified alternative routes, and intensified police checks at various city points, including lodges and hotels.

On Wednesday, after the felicitation programme in Tirupur, the Vice President planned to return to Coimbatore by road and later fly to Madurai. His Madurai visit included darshan at the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple.

Subsequently, on October 30, he would proceed to Ramanathapuram to participate in the Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar Jayanthi event, an occasion commemorating the freedom fighter.

Throughout the tour, local police and security teams maintained tight control to ensure the Vice President’s safety and the smooth conduct of public events.