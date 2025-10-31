Bomb threat at Vijay’s Neelankarai residence

The upscale Neelankarai neighborhood in Chennai was again shaken by a bomb threat targeting the residence of popular Tamil actor and political leader Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

This is the second such threat against his home in recent weeks.On Friday morning, police received an email claiming an explosive device was planted at Vijay’s Neelankarai house.

Authorities swiftly alerted local forces, declared a high alert, and dispatched bomb disposal squads to conduct a thorough search of the property and nearby areas.

After several hours of investigation, no suspicious objects or explosives were found.The police confirmed that standard safety procedures were followed and a case has been registered to trace the origin of this hoax threat.

Senior officials stated the investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible. The threat comes amid a spate of over 230 similar bomb threat emails received across Tamil Nadu in the past month, targeting celebrities, political leaders including the chief minister, Raj Bhavan, schools, and other prominent locations—all of which were proven to be hoaxes.

The police suspect these menacing emails are routed through the dark web, and top police officials are considering seeking Interpol’s assistance to apprehend the culprits behind these malicious acts.

In a related incident, a private school in Thamzhabur near OMR also received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting an evacuation.

Vijay, a leading figure in Tamil cinema with a massive fan following, has recently increased his political engagement through the launch of his party TVK.

This has heightened concerns for his security. The police continue their probe into the motive behind these hoax threats, whether they are mere pranks or deliberate intimidation attempts.