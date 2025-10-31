Two low-pressure areas formed today

Today, two low-pressure areas have formed, one in northern Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions at 5:30 AM, and the other in the east-central Arabian Sea.

The northern Chhattisgarh low-pressure system is moving north-northeast towards East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, expected to weaken gradually within the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area in the east-central Arabian Sea is moving north-northeast at a slow speed of 7 km/h and is also expected to weaken gradually within a day.Last week, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Moondra, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Although it brought heavy rain to northern Tamil Nadu districts initially, the cyclone did not cause any major impact in Tamil Nadu.Given the current weather systems, Tamil Nadu is unlikely to receive significant rainfall.

However, the Chennai Weather Centre notes there may be light rain in isolated areas due to variations in easterly wind speeds. Residents of Tamil Nadu should not expect widespread rain from these new low-pressure formations.