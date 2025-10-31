Stalin condemns Modi’s remarks on Bihari workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks made at a Bihar election rally, where Modi alleged that members of the DMK in Tamil Nadu were harassing hardworking Bihari workers.

Stalin expressed deep disappointment over the comments, stating that the Prime Minister often forgets that his office represents all Indians and must uphold dignity and unity.

Sharing a clip from Modi’s speech in Bihar’s Chapra, Stalin condemned the alleged attempt to sow discord between Tamils and Biharis, labeling it dangerous divisive politics aimed at electoral gains. He appealed to Modi and the BJP to stop what he called “petty political activities” that create enmity between different communities, such as Hindus and Muslims or Tamils and people from Bihar.

Stalin emphasized the importance of celebrating India’s diversity and urged the government to prioritize the nation’s welfare and harmony instead of indulging in such polarizing tactics.

The remarks have sparked political backlash from Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and Congress leaders, who accused the BJP of using hate politics to secure votes.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore supported Stalin’s stance, calling Modi’s comments a deliberate political strategy to divide communities.

On the other hand, the BJP has defended Modi’s speech, stating it reflected the reality of the situation. The controversy has added tension to the Bihar Assembly elections, reflecting the broader political battles over identity and regional pride in Indian electoral politics today.