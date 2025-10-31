PM remarks: Annamalai accuses CM of political diversion

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the ruling DMK, alleging that the party was attempting to divert public attention from the ₹888-crore scam unearthed in the Municipal Administration Department.

Taking to X, Annamalai accused the DMK of resorting to its “familiar playbook” of sowing division among people whenever its “corruption and hypocrisy” are exposed. He said CM Stalin’s latest political moves were aimed at distracting citizens from the scam involving his party’s ministers and officials.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks, Annamalai said the PM had merely pointed out how DMK members have harassed and spoken disparagingly about people from Bihar living in Tamil Nadu. “The people of Tamil Nadu themselves have witnessed how DMK ministers and MPs, including Ponmudi, T.R.B. Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, and A. Raja, have made comments inciting contempt and hostility,” he wrote.

Annamalai also said that CM Stalin’s attempt to portray the Prime Minister’s remarks as an insult to Tamil Nadu was “an insult to the office of the Chief Minister itself.”

“Just as the DMK has become a symbol of shame for Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister is now twisting facts to mislead people,” he added.

Concluding his post, the BJP leader shared a compilation of past statements by DMK leaders allegedly targeting people from Bihar, urging citizens to “decide for themselves.”