Cops clarify on why no permission for TVK meet on 4 Dec

Salem Police have refused permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay to hold a public campaign in Salem on December 4.

This would have been Vijay’s first rally in Salem since the tragic Karur stampede in September, which led to the suspension of his statewide campaign.

The police cited security concerns and logistical challenges as key reasons for denying the request.

According to the police, a significant number of their personnel will be deployed for security during the Karthigai Deepam festival on December 3 and the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary on December 6, making it difficult to provide adequate protection for the planned campaign event on December 4.

Additionally, the application submitted by TVK lacked crucial details about the expected number of participants and whether attendees from outside Salem would join, complicating security arrangements.

The police have asked TVK to address these issues and submit a fresh request at least four weeks prior to the event date.

TVK officials expressed their intention to look for alternative dates in December to resume Vijay’s campaign with better planning and security arrangements.

The party aims to ensure that future events follow strict crowd control and safety protocols, learning from the past tragedy to prioritize the well-being of supporters.

Salem is widely seen as a strategic location for TVK’s political resurgence ahead of forthcoming elections, and preparations continue to ensure a safe and successful campaign launch.