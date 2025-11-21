Fire breaks out at Express Avenue mall

A fire broke out at the Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah, due to an electrical short circuit in the mall’s wiring.

The incident caused thick smoke to fill the entire mall, creating a tense situation early in the morning.

Upon receiving information about the fire, the fire department quickly rushed to the scene and took immediate action to control the blaze.

All visitors and staff inside the mall were safely evacuated without any reported injuries. Efforts to remove the dense smoke using machines are ongoing and are expected to take approximately four hours to complete.

Smoke is being expelled through the mall’s four designated exit routes to ensure thorough ventilation.

Express Avenue Mall, located on Whites Road in Royapettah, is one of Chennai’s prominent shopping destinations. The fire safety teams worked swiftly to manage the situation, preventing damage from escalating, and the authorities continue to monitor the scene carefully for further developments.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining safe electrical systems in crowded public places to avoid emergencies, ensuring the safety of shoppers and employees alike.