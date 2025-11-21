Will continue fight for State Rights: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to securing true federalism and safeguarding state rights, emphasizing that the fight will persist until the Constitution is amended to fix mandatory timelines for Governors to grant assent to bills passed by state legislatures.

In response to the Supreme Court’s advisory opinion on a Presidential Reference, Stalin made clear that the opinion will not impact the landmark Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 8, 2025, which held that Governors cannot indefinitely delay or withhold approval of state legislation.

Stalin stressed that constitutional positions such as Governors must function strictly within the framework of the Constitution, and any attempts to act beyond these limits undermine democracy.

He highlighted the necessity that elected governments remain the primary authority in governance, affirming that political power centers cannot be duplicated within the state.

Rejecting the notion of Governors exercising “pocket vetoes” or any “fourth option” to kill bills, Stalin asserted that such actions violate constitutional principles and that the judiciary remains the ultimate recourse to challenge unconstitutional conduct.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s persistent legal battle has compelled constitutional clarity that Governors cannot hide behind exemptions like Article 361 to obstruct legislation indefinitely. Stalin called for continued vigilance and active pursuit of constitutional amendments to ensure that Governors must adhere to defined timeframes while respecting state autonomy.

He concluded with a firm resolve to protect the will of Tamil Nadu’s people through lawful, accountable governance, reinforcing his commitment to strengthening the federal structure and democratic rights of states.