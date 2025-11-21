Dr Ramadoss plans new political party soon

Dr. S. Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), is reportedly preparing to launch a new political party, potentially named “Ayya PMK,” amid escalating internal conflicts with his son and PMK President Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss.

The move comes as both factions within the PMK continue to operate separately, holding their own meetings and contesting control over the party’s iconic mango symbol ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tensions between the two factions have intensified with both sides submitting applications to the Election Commission of India for exclusive rights to the PMK election symbol. In response, Dr. Ramadoss has been conducting consultations and strategizing political moves against Anbumani’s group, including plans for election alliances and grassroots mobilization.

Party meetings and discussions on future election strategies and alliances have been ongoing, although recent heavy rains have led to some cancellations.Sources reveal that Ramadoss intends to register a new party under the name “Ayya PMK” through a supporter’s name, as he is currently the founder of the existing PMK and cannot officially register another party in his name.

This development signals a significant split in one of Tamil Nadu’s prominent political outfits, highlighting a power struggle that could reshape the regional political landscape in the coming months.