C. V. Kumar expands Maayavan cinematic universe with sci-fi thriller 

Following the widespread acclaim and multi-language success of Maayavan, visionary filmmaker C. V. Kumar is gearing up to take his science fiction universe to the next level. His latest project, titled XY, marks a major expansion of the Maayavan Cinematic Universe and is expected to redefine the genre in Indian cinema.

Written and directed by C. V. Kumar himself, XY aims to deliver a cutting-edge narrative infused with futuristic themes, gripping drama, and emotionally compelling storytelling. The film promises a unique blend of high-concept science fiction and mainstream entertainment, further strengthening Kumar’s reputation as a pioneering genre filmmaker.

The technical team behind XY includes:

Hariharan Anandarajah – Cinematography, Srikant – Music,

P. K. – Editing and Kesav – Art direction.

The cast features an exciting lineup of emerging talent and familiar faces:

Rathika Ravindhar, notable from Telugu cinema, Aniz Prabakar, debuting as the male lead and supported by Varshini Venkat, Brana, Pragadeesh, Srithar, Rowdy Baby Varshu, and Cheran Academy Hussian, each contributing to the film’s layered storytelling landscape

Produced on an impressive scale by Sambasivam of Sri Krish Pictures in association with Sri International, XY is currently nearing completion, with the final phase of shooting underway.