Hridhu Haroon’s Texas Tigers promises a lot

The film features Hridhu Haroon — known for Dude, Thugs, Bad Girl, All We Imagine as Light, and Mura — in the lead role, paired with Samyuktha Vishwanathan of Mr. Bhaarath and I’m a Game fame. Joining them is an impressive supporting cast including Rohini Molleti, Sachana, Wafa Khatheeja, Peter K, Parthiban Kumar, Anthony Daasan, and Samyutha Shan, adding strong character presence to the narrative.

With music composed by Osho Venkat, Texas Tiger aims to deliver a fresh and youthful soundscape. The technical team is equally strong — cinematography is handled by Vishnu Mani Vadivu, associate of renowned DOP Thiru, while Praveen Antony takes care of the editing. Art direction by K. B. Nandhu, stunts by Sugan, and lyrics by Kelithee, Adhavan Thamizh, Ridhun Sagar, and Aa. Pa. Raja further elevate the film’s creative vision. Power-packed vocals from Therukural Arivu, Sublashini, Kelithee, Adhavan Thamizh, and Anthony Daasan are set to amplify the movie’s music appeal.

The film also features three leading choreographers working together to bring high-energy dance sequences to the screen. Costumes are designed by Maria Milan, while Dinesh Ashok heads the publicity.

Texas Tiger is produced under the UK Squad banner by Balaji Kumar, Parthiban Kumar, Selvah Kumar Thirumaran, and Sujith. With its youthful vibe, major musical focus, and vibrant storytelling, the film is gearing up to roar loud with audiences soon.