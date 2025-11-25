Shoot Wrapped for #PuriSethupathi film

The highly anticipated Pan-India film #PuriSethupathi—bringing together blockbuster maker Puri Jagannadh and powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi—has successfully completed its shoot. To mark the final day of filming, the makers unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video capturing cheerful and emotional moments from the wrap-up celebrations. The highly anticipated Pan-India film #PuriSethupathi—bringing together blockbuster maker Puri Jagannadh and powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi—has successfully completed its shoot. To mark the final day of filming, the makers unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video capturing cheerful and emotional moments from the wrap-up celebrations.

In the video, Vijay Sethupathi shares his heartfelt admiration for Puri Jagannadh and the team, expressing that he will truly miss working with them. Puri and producer Charmme Kaur echoed the sentiment, praising Vijay’s warm nature and the memorable journey they experienced throughout production. Vijay also jokingly complimented Puri’s stylish jacket, adding a light, fun moment to the farewell.

Jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, along with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures, the film features Samyuktha as the leading lady. Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar take on significant roles, while Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are set to provide humour.

Music is composed by National Award winner Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his impactful work in Arjun Reddy and Animal, promising a gripping score befitting a mass-action entertainer.

With filming now complete, the makers are gearing up for an exciting promotional campaign. The official title and first-look poster will be revealed soon. The film is planned for a grand Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.