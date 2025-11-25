First look Draupathi Devi in Draupathi 2 unveiled

The team behind the upcoming Tamil-Telugu historical drama Draupathi 2 has unveiled the powerful first look of Rakshana Induchoodan as Draupathi Devi. Her intense and dignified screen presence hints at a pivotal role that brings added emotional weight to director Mohan G.’s grand narrative.

Produced by Chola Chakravarthy of Netaji Productions along with G. M Film Corporation, the sequel expands from the world of the 2020 hit Draupathi into a larger historical framework set in the 14th century. The story explores the turbulent era of Hoysala ruler Veera Vallalar III, the valiant Kadavarayas of Sendhamangalam, and the dramatic shifts during the Mughal invasion of Tamil Nadu.

Richard Rishi leads the cast alongside Rakshana, with Natti Natraj and a strong ensemble including Y. G. Mahendran, Vel Ramamoorthy, and others contributing to the film’s historic scale.

Technically rich, the film features music by Ghibran Vaibodha and cinematography by Philip R. Sundar. With post-production in full swing, the makers are gearing up to release more promotional content soon as anticipation continues to build for Draupathi 2.