Why heavy rain in Chennai, Minister explains

Tamil Nadu Minister Sattur Ramachandran explained the cause of the recent heavy rain in Chennai during a visit to the control room in Egmore.

He stated that a low-pressure area centered about 40 kilometers from Chennai is responsible for the heavy rainfall in the region.

This deep low-pressure system is causing excessive rain, with intermittent showers expected to continue until tomorrow morning.The minister said that the government has already begun assessing the damage caused by the heavy rains, with approximately 85 hectares of crops reported to have been affected so far.

He informed that four people have lost their lives due to the rains. In response, the Chief Minister has ordered immediate damage assessments to facilitate timely relief measures.

For emergency preparedness, eleven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, with 330 personnel and 30 teams of 30 members each, are on standby in Chennai, ready to provide assistance and conduct rescue operations as needed.

Ramachandran also addressed political criticism regarding drainage issues, stating that some comments against the government were politically motivated. The weather department confirms that rain will continue sporadically over the next day or so.