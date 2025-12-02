Ramadoss forms panel to ‘rescue’ PMK from Anbumani

Amid intensifying internal strife within the PMK, its founder S. Ramadoss has announced the formation of a special committee aimed at “rescuing” the party from the control of his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who currently leads the party.

The dispute over leadership — who truly controls PMK — has been simmering for months. According to Maalaimalar, the term for party office-bearers — including senior leadership — according to the electoral registration records, is valid until August 1, 2026.

However, Ramadoss and his camp dispute that timeline. They claim that Anbumani’s term as party president expired on May 28, 2025, and assert that Ramadoss assumed leadership from May 30, 2025.

In light of these conflicting claims, Ramadoss has constituted a committee to “rescue” PMK from Anbumani’s control. The committee reportedly includes senior party figures — among them former leaders such as G. K. Mani and others like Sadasivam — entrusted with leading efforts to reclaim the party’s direction.

The committee is expected to pursue different courses of action, including legal and organizational measures, to restore what Ramadoss’s faction claims as the legitimate leadership of PMK.

On the other hand, the faction led by Anbumani — along with its supporters — continues to cite official recognition by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which reaffirmed Anbumani’s presidency and extended the terms of office-bearers till August 2026.

Support from within the party appears to be split: a section of senior leaders and MLAs back Anbumani, criticizing Ramadoss’s latest moves as destabilizing.

With state assembly elections scheduled in 2026, the leadership tussle threatens to further weaken party unity at a critical time. The formation of the rescue committee by Ramadoss signals that the factional dispute is far from over — and may even intensify as polls approach.

Observers say the confusion over who legitimately leads PMK — institutional legitimacy vs. founder’s claim — could undermine the party’s electoral prospects.