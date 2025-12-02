Tiruvannamalai Maha Deepam festival tomorrow

The grand Tiruvannamalai Maha Deepam festival is set to take place tomorrow, drawing lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. The festival centers on the Annamalaiyar Temple, where at 4 a.m., the Barani Deepam (festival lamp) will be lit, marking the start of the celebrations.

One of the main attractions is the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the Annamalai hill, standing at 2,668 feet. The Maha Deepam will be illuminated at 6 p.m., accompanied by an Anandha Natanam (divine dance) in front of the Arthanareeswarar and Arunachaleswarar sanctum. This event is held once a year and is witnessed from as far as 15 kilometers away, visible throughout Tiruvannamalai town.

Special poojas were conducted early morning at the Annamalaiyar Temple for the Maha Deepam Copper Pot before it was carried to the hilltop. Around 4,500 kilograms of ghee will be used to light the lamp, enhancing the sacredness of the occasion.

The district administration has ensured robust arrangements for the convenience and safety of the devotees. Facilities such as drinking water, restrooms, and special medical camps have been set up around the temple and the pilgrimage path (Giri Valam). Special buses and trains will operate to manage the heavy influx of pilgrims.

Security is tight, with 15,000 police personnel deployed. Surveillance towers and CCTV cameras are installed throughout Tiruvannamalai and the Giri Valam route for constant monitoring. The municipal team has engaged 1,200 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness during the festival.

Additionally, emergency services including 108 ambulances and fire rescue vehicles are on standby, and the electricity board has taken steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the festivities. A cattle market has also been temporarily set up near the Government Arts College on the pilgrimage route for devotees.

The Maha Deepam festival continues for 11 days, during which Lord Shiva in the form of the Deepam will be visible at the hilltop, attracting devotees seeking blessings and spiritual upliftment.