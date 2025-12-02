More parties to join NDA after Pongal: Nainar

Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran announced that several political parties are expected to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the Pongal festival, strengthening the coalition ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at the launch event of Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0 in Tenkasi, Nagendran emphasized the unity between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, promoting cultural and spiritual bonds under the vision of a progressive India. He flagged off a vehicle journey from Tenkasi’s Kashi Viswanathar Temple to Varanasi, attended by leaders from BJP, AIADMK, and other NDA allies.

Nagendran defended the integrity of the Special Infrastructure Region (SIR) exercise, stating there is no irregularity involved. He alleged that the DMK opposes proper voter list cleansing to prevent deletion of deceased voters’ names. He also criticized TVK leader Sengottaiyan for leaving AIADMK to join TVK, questioning his political future.

Highlighting the strength of the BJP and NDA, Nagendran expressed confidence that the alliance will benefit from the support of new parties joining after Pongal. With 100 days left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he predicted significant political shifts and asserted that the NDA coalition, led nationally by Narendra Modi and in the state by AIADMK, is poised for victory.