Deep depression weakens: Showers continue across Chennai city

The remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, which had earlier caused severe weather in the Bay of Bengal region, has weakened into a depression, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). As of 5:30 am today, the depression was located approximately 40 km east-southeast of Chennai.

The RMC noted that the deep depression, which earlier affected the southwest Bay of Bengal and the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh, recurred slowly southwestwards at a speed of three kilometres per hour over the past six hours before weakening into a depression. The minimum distance of the depression’s centre from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is around 25 km.

The weather department has forecast that the depression will continue to move slowly southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts while maintaining its intensity over the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is expected to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area within the subsequent 12 hours.

The Greater Chennai Corporation reported significant rainfall in the city over the past 24 hours, ending at 5:30 am today. Five localities recorded more than 20 cm of rainfall, with Parrys topping the list at 26.5 cm, closely followed by Ennore with 26.4 cm. Other areas affected include Ice House (23.1 cm) and Basin Bridge (20.7 cm).

The RMC has issued a forecast indicating that intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain are likely to continue in several parts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts until 1 pm today. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at a few places across Ranipet, Tirupattur, Villuppuram, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore districts, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid venturing into low-lying areas, and stay updated with local weather advisories as the depression continues its slow approach toward the coast.

Local authorities in Chennai and the northern districts of Tamil Nadu have been closely monitoring the situation. Emergency services and relief measures have been put on standby to respond to any weather-related emergencies, particularly in flood-prone areas.

As heavy rain continues to batter Chennai for the third consecutive day, the Greater Chennai Corporation has stepped up relief efforts by distributing around 500,000 food packets to people affected by waterlogging and rain-related disruptions.

According to the corporation’s latest update, a total of 223,500 food parcels were cooked and handed out this morning alone.

Over the past two days, the distribution has been substantial: in the early hours one day, 32,500 breakfast packets were distributed; by midday, meals for 91,600 people had been served; and late last night, roughly 154,000 dinner parcels were delivered to those in need.

In total, the Corporation reports having distributed 5,01,600 food packets since the rains began.

Although 215 relief camps have been kept ready for possible sheltering of displaced people, so far none of the affected residents have been shifted to those camps — aid has been limited to food distribution only.