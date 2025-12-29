Priyanka Mohan’s retro look in 666: Operation Dream Theatre out

The film, directed by Hemanth M. Rao and produced by Vaishak J Films, also stars Dhananjaya and Dr. Shivarajkumar in prominent roles. Priyanka’s character is shown in distinct looks that evoke a bygone era — including vintage outfits, accessories and styling that hint at the movie’s unique world and tone.

Set to be a pan‑South Indian thriller with simultaneous Kannada and Telugu releases, 666: Operation Dream Theatre has built anticipation with periodic character reveals and major set pieces. A special video from the project is expected to be released in January.