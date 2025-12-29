Priyanka Mohan’s retro look in 666: Operation Dream Theatre out

Priyanka Mohan has been revealed in a stylish vintage avatar from the upcoming film 666: Operation Dream Theatre, with the makers releasing her first and second look posters to widespread interest. In the newly unveiled visuals, she exudes classic retro vibes that immediately caught fans’ attention, blending elegance with a period‑inspired aesthetic.
The film, directed by Hemanth M. Rao and produced by Vaishak J Films, also stars Dhananjaya and Dr. Shivarajkumar in prominent roles. Priyanka’s character is shown in distinct looks that evoke a bygone era — including vintage outfits, accessories and styling that hint at the movie’s unique world and tone.
Set to be a pan‑South Indian thriller with simultaneous Kannada and Telugu releases, 666: Operation Dream Theatre has built anticipation with periodic character reveals and major set pieces. A special video from the project is expected to be released in January.
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