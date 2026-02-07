Vijay planning to contest from Vikravandi

Spread the love

Actor‑turned‑politician Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is considering Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district as one of the potential seats to contest in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Party insiders say the choice reflects both symbolic and strategic thinking by TVK leadership as preparations intensify for the polls.

Vikravandi gained prominence for TVK when it hosted the party’s first major political conference, with thousands of supporters gathering under the TVK flag. This early focus on the constituency has led to speculation that Vijay may choose it to launch his electoral journey, leveraging the momentum and visibility generated during earlier events.

However, sources indicate that Vijay is weighing multiple options before finalising his decision. Alongside Vikravandi, constituencies such as Velachery, Virugambakkam and Nagapattinam are also under consideration as he evaluates ground realities, organisational strength and campaign logistics ahead of a final announcement.

TVK’s growing organisational activity, including the appointment of temporary in‑charges for all constituencies and enthusiastic party engagement, underscores the party’s ambition ahead of the election. Vijay’s choice of seat will be closely watched as a key indicator of TVK’s electoral strategy.