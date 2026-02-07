DMK alliance to protest Union Budget on Feb 12

Spread the love

The DMK-led alliance has announced a statewide protest on February 12 against the Union Budget, alleging that it fails to address the needs of farmers, workers, and welfare beneficiaries.

The protest aims to draw attention to the Centre’s neglect of schemes that directly impact the common people.

Alliance leaders criticized the Budget for ignoring key welfare programs and development initiatives, arguing that it prioritizes corporate interests over the public. They said the protest would involve public demonstrations, rallies, and awareness campaigns across Tamil Nadu.

The parties urged citizens to join the movement and voice their concern over the Union Budget, emphasizing that public welfare and grassroots development must remain central to economic planning.