EC Confirms in Delhi HC: Anbumani Ramadoss Is PMK Leader

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Delhi High Court that Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss continues to be the recognised leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), giving legal clarity amid the ongoing internal leadership dispute within the party.

During the hearing of a petition related to the PMK leadership row, the ECI told the court that it had already recognised Anbumani Ramadoss as the party president based on documents submitted earlier. The commission made it clear that its position on Anbumani’s leadership remains unchanged.

The Delhi High Court, while recording the submission, refrained from intervening in the internal affairs of the party, observing that courts generally avoid adjudicating internal disputes of political parties unless there is a clear legal violation. The court did not issue any fresh directions but took note of the Election Commission’s stand.

The case is linked to the continuing rift within the PMK, involving Anbumani Ramadoss and party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss, with both sides making rival claims over the party’s leadership and term validity. The ECI’s confirmation in court is seen as a significant boost for Anbumani’s faction, especially at a time when the party is facing organisational and political challenges in Tamil Nadu