New Date Announced for Postponed TNPSC Group 2, 2A Exams

Spread the love

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced a new date for the Group 2 and Group 2A examinations that were postponed earlier. According to the commission, the rescheduled exams will now be conducted on March 15, 2026.

The examinations were originally scheduled to be held on February 8, but were postponed following administrative and technical issues at several examination centres, which caused inconvenience and confusion among candidates. Based on the situation, TNPSC decided to cancel the exams and fix a fresh date.

TNPSC has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates related to hall tickets and examination guidelines. Fresh hall tickets will be issued for the rescheduled exams, and candidates must appear with the updated admit cards.