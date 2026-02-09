TVK Leader Vijay to Consult District Secretaries on Candidate Selection Tomorrow

Spread the love

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will meet the party’s district secretaries on Tuesday as part of the process to finalise candidates for the upcoming elections.

According to party sources, the meeting will focus on discussions related to candidate selection and constituency-level preparedness. District secretaries are expected to share inputs on potential candidates, local political conditions and organisational strength in their respective areas.

TVK has been actively strengthening its party structure across Tamil Nadu in recent months. Applications from aspirants seeking party tickets have already been received, and the consultation with district secretaries is seen as a key step in shortlisting suitable candidates.

The meeting is also expected to review the party’s grassroots activities and future plans, as TVK intensifies its preparations ahead of the elections under Vijay’s leadership.