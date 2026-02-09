A Wrap-Up With A Nightcap

Spread the love

​The evening drizzle has cleared, but a different kind of “cloud” is hanging over the city tonight—one involving avian alerts and a green blueprint for the decade. It’s 9:15 PM on Monday, February 9, 2026. Today, while the “Dravidian Model” went on a virtual ribbon-cutting spree, the “Whistle” party saw its first real-world surge, and a health advisory has the city’s bird-watchers on edge.

​

The “Mango” Meltdown: Father vs. Son at the EC

​The most fragrant topic in the political lobby today was the escalating “civil war” within the PMK. Following a day of intense speculation, the battle over the “Mango” symbol has officially reached a fever pitch at the Election Commission (EC) and the Madras High Court.

​The Conflict: Dr. S. Ramadoss has moved the court to quash an EC communication that sent official party documents to his son Anbumani Ramadoss’s address. The founder alleges “fraud and forgery,” claiming Anbumani’s term as president expired in May 2025.

​The Counter: Anbumani’s camp has officially told the court today that they are the legal PMK, dismissing his father’s group as a “breakaway faction.”

​The Stakes: With the EC counsel previously hinting at a symbol freeze for 2026 if the dispute persists, both factions are in a race to prove legitimacy. It’s a Paternal Pothole that threatens to stall the NDA’s “Saffron-Leaved” engine in the northern belts.

​

The “Whistle” Auditions: Aadhav’s “Action” Broadside

​Panaiyur continues to be the epicenter of the youth surge as Vijay’s TVK enters the fourth day of its ticket-aspirant window.

​The Scene: TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna held a “Pucca” presser today, declaring that the “Nayagan” is ready to “run” and engage in direct public outreach.

​The Attack: Arjuna didn’t hold back, accusing the DMK government of failing on women’s safety and job creation. He even dropped a “Ganja” grenade, alleging that drug money is being funneled into election funds.

​The Status: While the movie Jana Nayagan is in its legal “interval,” the party’s 234-seat audition is seeing a Digital Deluge of forms, proving the “Whistle” is now a systemic sound.

​

The “Free Meal” Expansion: Polivakkam’s Promise

​CM Stalin spent his Monday in Polivakkam (Tiruvallur), turning a welfare scheme into a massive show of administrative empathy.

​The Move: Stalin officially expanded the Free Breakfast Scheme to benefit one lakh more sanitation workers across the state’s urban local bodies.

​The Vision: By including workers in 24 Corporations and 145 Municipalities, the CM is reinforcing his “Dravidian Model” as a “compassionate shield” for the invisible workforce.

​The Punch: He used the stage to mock the AIADMK for “ignoring” government employees for 22 years, contrasting it with the DMK’s recent Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS) rollout.

​

The “Avian” Anxiety: H5N1 Surveillance

​On the public health front, the city’s bird-watchers and poultry lovers are on high alert tonight.

​The Investigation: Laboratory results have confirmed that the “Mysterious Deaths” of crows in Adyar, Velachery, and OMR were caused by the H5N1 avian influenza.

​The Order: The GCC has been instructed to carry out deep-burial disposal (8–10 feet) and intensify disinfection in bird-death zones.

​The Tip: No human cases have been reported in India, but doctors are advising a “Protective Screen”—avoiding contact with dead birds and ensuring poultry is cooked thoroughly.

​The Midnight Mantra: The father is fighting the son for a mango, the star is vetting his whistle-blowers, and the CM is feeding the cleaners. Today, the “Thai” month showed us that while the leaders are building cities and green policies, the ghosts of factionalism and nature still hold the “Wild Cards.” Tomorrow, the “Whistle” queue continues, while the city keeps a wary eye on the sky.