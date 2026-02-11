Mamitha Baiju to play lead in Pradeep Ranganathan’s next

Spread the love

Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, who made his directorial debut with Komali starring Ravi Mohan and later emerged as a successful hero with Love Today, has continued his winning run with hits like Dragon and Dude. He has recently completed acting in Love Insurance Company, directed by Vignesh Shivan, which is set for release soon.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up to produce his next film, which will be directed by one of his former associate directors. Notably, actress Mamitha Baiju, who starred opposite him in Dude, is said to be playing the female lead in this project. An official announcement regarding the film is expected shortly.