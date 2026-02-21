Kanimozhi slams EPS

Spread the love

In a sharp political critique that has drawn attention across Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, senior MP of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has publicly rebuked Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition and general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), alleging he has become a “total devotee” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Kanimozhi criticised Palaniswami’s political positioning and conduct. She asserted that his ongoing alignment with the BJP has been so unequivocal that he now appears to serve as its de facto campaigner rather than functioning independently in state politics.

Kanimozhi further accused him of metaphorically “applying saffron dust even on Thiruvalluvar,” a symbolic remark aimed at highlighting what she described as Palaniswami’s excessive loyalty to the BJP, even at the cost of Tamil cultural icons.

The comments come amid heightened political rivalry in Tamil Nadu as parties intensify their campaigns in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. Kanimozhi’s remarks reflect broader criticism from the DMK and its allies, who have increasingly accused the AIADMK leadership of subordinating regional interests to national political alliances.