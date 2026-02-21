Vijay appoints key observers for 2026 Assembly polls

Spread the love

In a significant organisational move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has appointed senior leaders as Chief Election Observers to oversee the party’s poll preparedness.

According to an official announcement, N. Anand, the party’s General Secretary, and K.A. Sengottaiyan, former Minister and head of the party’s administrative coordination committee, have been named as primary observers. In addition, Aadhav Arjuna has been entrusted with responsibilities related to election campaign management.

The appointed observers will supervise constituency-level preparations, coordinate district units, and streamline campaign strategies in line with the party leadership’s directives. They are expected to monitor grassroots mobilisation, review organisational readiness, and ensure effective implementation of poll-related programmes across the State.

Vijay has urged party functionaries and district-level office-bearers to extend full cooperation to the newly appointed observers, underscoring the importance of disciplined coordination as the party gears up for its maiden Assembly election battle.

The appointments signal TVK’s intent to intensify its election groundwork and strengthen its organisational structure in the run-up to the high-stakes electoral contest.