    Saturday, February 21
    CHENNAI

    Southern Railway to halt 8 express trains at Mambalam

    NT BureauBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Southern Railway has announced that eight express trains departing from Chennai Egmore will temporarily halt at Mambalam railway station to facilitate passengers during ongoing maintenance works at Egmore.
    The temporary stoppage will be in effect from February 22 to April 6, 2026. The decision has been taken to ease passenger movement and reduce inconvenience while infrastructure upgrades are being carried out at Egmore station.
    The trains that will stop at Mambalam include Cholan Express, Kanyakumari Express, Nellai Express, Pothigai Express, Pandiyan Express, Mannargudi Express, Puducherry Express and Salem Express.
    Passengers have been advised to check revised schedules and plan their travel accordingly during this period.


