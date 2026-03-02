Santhanam likely to join 

Popular comedian-actor Santhanam is reportedly set to join the team of STR 51, the highly anticipated fantasy romantic comedy starring Silambarasan TR.

The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and backed by AGS Entertainment, was first teased with a glimpse video in 2024 that showed Simbu portraying a character billed as the “God of Love.” While details about the plot and Santhanam’s role have been kept under wraps, reports indicate that the actor will be part of the cast when production begins, likely later this summer.

STR 51 is expected to go on floors after Silambarasan finishes shooting for other commitments, including Arasan, and is anticipated to be one of Tamil cinema’s major releases of 2026. The official title of the film has not been revealed yet, but the director has hinted that it will start with the letter “I”.

Santhanam and Silambarasan have a long history of collaboration in Tamil cinema, having worked together in several films over the years. Fans are excited about their potential reunion in STR 51, which has been generating curiosity ever since its announcement.