Vadam will entertain all: Vimal

The upcoming high-octane action entertainer Vadam took centre stage at its audio launch event, where actor Vimal made it clear that he is not chasing the tag of a “mass hero.”

Responding to director Kenthiran V’s remark that Vadam could elevate him to mass-hero status, Vimal said he would rather be known as a hero with a good heart. “I don’t want to be a mass hero. If people see me as someone with a good heart, that is more than enough. I know my strengths,” he said. The actor added that it would suffice if he continues to remain in a position where he can generate reasonable profits for producers who place their trust in him.

Directed by Kenthiran V and produced by Masani Pictures, Vadam is billed as a gripping action drama. The recently released trailer presents Vimal as a bull owner whose majestic animal participates in the traditional sport of Jallikattu. The narrative then shifts dramatically as an elderly man is seen seeking assassins to eliminate a target, demanding someone capable of beheading a man. A series of failed assassination attempts follow, intensifying the suspense.

As the plot thickens, questions arise about whether the hired killers are capable of completing the mission. The film also introduces a powerful village headman who declares that his foremost duty is to protect his town and its surrounding villages. Amidst intense action sequences, Vimal’s character delivers a striking line: those who act for money may withdraw, but those driven by honour will never step back. The tension escalates further when the mastermind behind the assassination orders that the target be killed openly, without stealth.

Apart from Vimal, the film features an ensemble cast including Nataraj (Natty), Sanashka Sri, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Deepa Shankar and Indumathy Manikandan.

Produced by Rajasekar R, the film has music composed by D. Imman, cinematography by Prasanna S Kumar and editing by Sabu Joseph VJ. Art direction is by V. Sasikumar, with stunts choreographed by G.N. Murugan and dance sequences by Dinesh, Dheena and Santhosh. The film is co-directed by P. A. Shanmugam.

Vadam is slated to hit theatres on March 6 this year.