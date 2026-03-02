Muthu Engira Kaattaan: Vijay Sethupathi’s new series set for March release

The highly anticipated Tamil web series Muthu Engira Kaattaan, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has locked in its March release date with a teaser unveiling that has sparked curiosity among fans.

The teaser gives a striking glimpse of the unusual premise, featuring a severed head that speaks and urges villagers to find the rest of its body, setting the tone for a mysterious and intense storyline. Created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker M. Manikandan, the series reunites him with Vijay Sethupathi after their earlier collaborations and marks a fresh foray into a gritty rural action drama.

Muthu Engira Kaattaan is scheduled to premiere on March 27 on streaming platform JioHotstar, making it available to viewers across multiple languages. The series has generated buzz for its blend of suspense, action and unconventional narrative, and is expected to be one of the standout Tamil releases this month.