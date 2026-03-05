Kalaiyarasan’s Kolaiseval to hit theatres on Mar 13

The long-delayed Tamil film Kolaiseval, starring Kalaiyarasan in the lead role, is finally set for a theatrical release. The makers have announced that the film will hit screens on March 13, nearly three years after its title and first-look poster were unveiled.

The release date was confirmed by producer RP Bala, who shared the announcement on social media, expressing excitement about bringing the film to audiences after a long wait.

Kolaiseval is written and directed by debutant V. R. Thudhivaanan. The film features Deepa Balu as the female lead, along with supporting performances by Bala Saravanan and Aadhav.

The film is produced under the banner of RP Films by RP Bala and Kousalya Bala. While the makers have not yet revealed details about the film’s storyline, posters released so far hint at a story centred around the characters played by Kalaiyarasan and Deepa Balu, who appear to portray a married couple.

On the technical side, the film has cinematography by P. G. Muthiah, music composed by Santhan, and editing by Ajay Manoj.

Kalaiyarasan was most recently seen in the film Thandakaaranyam and also has another project titled Street in the pipeline. With the release date now confirmed, Kolaiseval is set to arrive in theatres this March.