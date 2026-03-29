AIADMK Releases Third List for Chennai Seats Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai, Mar 29:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday unveiled its third list of candidates for the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, announcing nominees for key constituencies in Chennai.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami named senior leader Aadhi Rajaram as the candidate from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni. Former ministers B. Valarmathi and S. Gokula Indira have been fielded from Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar constituencies, respectively.

The third list includes 17 candidates, taking forward the party’s poll preparations after announcing nominees for 150 constituencies in two earlier phases. The AIADMK has already declared that it will contest a total of 169 seats in the upcoming election.

Polling for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 23, setting the stage for a crucial electoral battle in the state.