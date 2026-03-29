TVK Announces Candidates for All 234 Seats; Vijay to Contest from Two Constituencies

Chennai, Mar 29:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Sunday released its full list of candidates for all 234 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in its electoral debut.

Party leader C. Joseph Vijay will contest from two key constituencies—Tiruchy East and Perambur. The announcement underlines the party’s aggressive push to establish a strong statewide presence.

Among other prominent candidates, Bussy Anand has been fielded from T. Nagar, Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam, and JCD Prabhakaran from Thousand Lights. Senior leader Sengottaiyan will contest from Gobichettipalayam, while CTR Nirmal Kumar has been nominated from Thiruparamkundram.

With candidates announced for all constituencies, the TVK has positioned itself for a direct contest across the state, setting the stage for a high-voltage multi-cornered battle in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.