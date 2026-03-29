Bengal polls crucial for country’s safety, says Amit Shah

Kolkata, Mar 29:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday framed the 2026 West Bengal elections as a “battle over infiltration, national security, and appeasement politics,” releasing a BJP “charge sheet” against the TMC.

He accused Mamata Banerjee’s government of enabling illegal immigration, corruption, political violence, and economic decline, calling West Bengal the country’s “last route” for infiltrators. Shah linked the election to national security, citing the Siliguri Corridor, and criticized Banerjee’s opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, alleging she aimed to protect infiltrator votes.

He promised that a BJP government would provide land for border fencing within 45 days of taking power.