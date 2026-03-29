Vijay Unveils TVK Manifesto, Promises ‘Drug-Free Tamil Nadu’ and Youth Empowerment

Chennai, March 29:

Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Sunday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on youth welfare, employment generation and tackling drug abuse.

Addressing cadres in Chennai, Vijay placed strong emphasis on eradicating narcotics, announcing the creation of “anti-drug protection zones” across all schools and colleges in the state. He asserted that the initiative would be a cornerstone of TVK’s governance model, aimed at ensuring a safe and healthy environment for students. “Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Highlighting education reforms, Vijay assured that all government examinations would be conducted on schedule, eliminating delays that often affect students’ academic progression.

In a major push for youth welfare, the manifesto promises monthly financial assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders, aimed at supporting young individuals during their transition into the workforce.

Outlining his long-term vision, Vijay said the focus would be on transforming the state’s youth from job seekers into job creators. As part of this, he announced the “Local Employment for Local People” scheme, under which steps would be taken to ensure that 75 per cent of jobs in Tamil Nadu are reserved for local residents.

The manifesto also introduces the “Creative Entrepreneurs Scheme”, designed to position Tamil Nadu as a global hub for creators and innovators. The initiative aims to develop around 1.5 lakh creators into entrepreneurs and establish 500 creative schools across the state to nurture talent and innovation.

With these announcements, TVK has sought to project itself as a youth-centric political force, placing education, employment and social welfare at the forefront of its electoral agenda.