Perambur Turns High-Profile Battleground as Vijay Enters 2026 Electoral Fray

Chennai, Mar 29:

The Perambur Assembly constituency in North Chennai has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following the announcement that Vijay will contest from the constituency as the face of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Traditionally regarded as a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Perambur has consistently favoured the Dravidian party, which has secured victory here nine times. The constituency’s political history is marked by influential leaders such as Sathyavani Muthu, who won in 1967 and 1971, and Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, whose victory in 1984 became a defining moment for the party’s youth wing.

While the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) managed to clinch the seat in 2016 by a narrow margin, the DMK reasserted its dominance in the subsequent 2019 by-election and the 2021 Assembly election, with R. D. Sekar registering emphatic wins. With a total electorate of over 2.22 lakh voters, Perambur stands out as one of the most populous constituencies in Chennai district.

Women voters slightly outnumber men, and a significant proportion of the electorate comprises youth and working-class residents, making it a socially dynamic and politically sensitive segment.

The constituency encompasses key localities including railway colonies and areas surrounding the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), reflecting a strong presence of middle-class and labour communities. Issues such as employment, inflation, housing, and civic amenities are expected to dominate the campaign narrative.

Political observers note that Vijay’s entry into the fray has dramatically altered the electoral equations. Banking on his popularity, particularly among young voters, the TVK is attempting to make inroads into a constituency long held by established Dravidian forces.

“The contest in Perambur is no longer routine. It is now a test of whether a new political force can disrupt a deeply entrenched system,” a political analyst said.

As campaigning gathers momentum, Perambur is set to witness a multi-cornered contest involving the DMK’s organisational strength, the AIADMK’s attempt at revival, and TVK’s push for a political breakthrough.

With Vijay stepping into the arena, Perambur has transformed into more than just a constituency—it is now a symbolic battleground that could offer key insights into the evolving political landscape of Tamil Nadu.