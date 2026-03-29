DMK Unveils Dravidian Model 2.0; Focus on Women, Welfare, Education and Employment

Chennai, Mar 29:

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday unveiled an expansive set of welfare promises under its “Dravidian Model 2.0” vision, with party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin announcing a series of measures aimed at strengthening social security, education and economic growth ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Among the key announcements, the Chief Minister said the flagship breakfast scheme for schoolchildren would be expanded up to Class 8, benefiting nearly 19 lakh students across the State. In a major boost for women, the monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme will be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

Focusing on housing and rural development, Stalin promised that 10 lakh new houses would be constructed over the next five years. He also announced that farmers receiving free electricity would be provided with modern pump sets without the need for meters, aiming to improve agricultural productivity and reduce operational challenges.

In the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister said the annual income eligibility limit for the State’s flagship health insurance scheme would be raised to ₹5 lakh, while the coverage amount would be doubled to ₹10 lakh. Additionally, dialysis facilities in government hospitals—from district headquarters to smaller administrative units—would be doubled to improve access to critical care.

The DMK also outlined enhanced financial support for students and youth.

Under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes, the monthly assistance will be increased to ₹1,500. Further, laptops will be distributed to 35 lakh higher education students over the next five years, reinforcing the government’s push for digital learning.

Farmers and allied sectors have also been given significant attention. The procurement price for paddy will be increased to ₹3,500 per quintal, while sugarcane farmers will receive ₹4,500 per tonne. Milk procurement prices will also see an increase of ₹5 per litre.

For fishermen, the special relief assistance during the fishing ban period will be raised to ₹12,000. In terms of social welfare, the government has promised to increase the old-age pension from ₹1,200 to ₹2,000 and enhance assistance for persons with disabilities to ₹2,500. The DMK also pledged to effectively implement the assured pension scheme for government employees and teachers.

Addressing employment concerns, Stalin announced that 1.5 lakh vacancies in government departments would be filled without delay, signalling a renewed focus on job creation within the public sector.